Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Manipur as 13 IAS officers transferred amid President’s Rule

In a major administrative change, the Manipur government has transferred 13 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers across various departments, marking one of the most wide-ranging bureaucratic reshuffles in the state under the President Rule.

The transfers, announced through an official notification earlier this week, come at a crucial time when the state remains under President’s Rule following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 13.

The move is seen as part of efforts to streamline governance and restore administrative stability amid ongoing ethnic tensions.

Manipur has been reeling from violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, which have claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands.

The state assembly, although constitutionally active until 2027, has been placed under suspended animation, placing the onus of governance largely on the civil and police administration.

Among the prominent changes, Pooja Elangbam, who had been serving as Director of Tourism, has been appointed the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bishnupur district. She replaces L Bikram, who will now serve as the new Director of Tourism.

A Subash Singh, the outgoing DC of Thoubal, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the departments of Home and Personnel.

He will also take charge as Director of Institutional Finance. Hannah Kahmei, currently Joint Secretary in the Public Health Engineering (Veterinary) Department, will take over as the new DC of Thoubal.

With elected governance currently suspended and civil unrest continuing in parts of the state, the reshuffle is expected to strengthen administrative continuity.

The bureaucratic machinery has taken centre stage in managing law and order, relief operations, and coordination between state and central agencies.