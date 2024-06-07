President accepts NDA claim, appoints Modi as PM

A delegation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP President J P Nadda called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 2.30 pm on Friday and handed over a letter stating that Mr Narendra Modi has been elected as Leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué said.

Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the President. The other members of the delegation were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dr C N Manjunath from BJP, besides leaders of other parties.

These leaders were N Chandrababu Naidu from Telugu Desam Party; Mr Nitish Kumar, Mr Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) and Mr Sanjay Jha from Janata Dal (United); Mr Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena; Mr H D Kumaraswamy from Janata Dal (Secular); Mr Chirag Paswan from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas); Mr Jitan Ram Manjhi from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular); and Mr Pawan Kalyan from Jana Sena Party.

The others were Mr Ajit Pawar from Nationalist Congress Party; Mrs Anupriya Patel from Apna Dal (Soneylal); Mr Jayant Chaudhary from Rashtriya Lok Dal; Mr Joyanta Basumatary from United People’s Party Liberal; Mr Atul Bora from Asom Gana Parishad; Mr Indra Hang Subba from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha; Mr Sudesh Mahto and Mr Chandra Prakash Choudhary from All Jharkhand Students Union; and Mr Ramdas Athawale from Republican Party of India (A).

“The President, having satisfied herself on the basis of the various letters of support received, that the BJP-led NDA alliance, which is also the largest pre-election alliance, is in a position to command majority support of the newly constituted 18th Lok Sabha and to form a stable government, appointed Mr Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India exercising powers vested in her under Article 75(1) of the Constitution of India,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué said.

The President requested Mr Modi to indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan and also advise her about the names of other persons to be appointed as members of the Union Council of Ministers.