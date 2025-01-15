Preamble reading programme across Haryana on Jan 17

The Haryana Government will organize a Constitution Preamble Reading Programme across the state on January 17 at 11 am on the theme ‘Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman’. The programme will be organized in all mini secretariats and other offices of all the districts as well as all government and private schools, colleges, universities and local bodies (Gram Panchayats, Municipal Councils and Municipal Corporations).

A letter to this effect was written by the Chief Secretary’s Office to all the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Managing Directors and Chief Administrators of Boards and Corporations, Vice Chancellors of all the universities of the state, Municipal Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) and Chief Executive Officers of District Councils.

Advertisement

The letter states that the Central Government has started a year-long historic celebration from November 26, 2024 to commemorate the completion of 75 years of adoption of the Constitution of the country. This decision reflects the remarkable journey of our democracy and the enduring legacy of our founding principles and Constitutional values.

Advertisement

The purpose of these celebrations is to honour the Constitution makers by reiterating the basic values enshrined in the Constitution. The Constitution Preamble Reading Programme is also being organized in this series. It has also been asked to ensure public participation in these programmes.

Instructions have been given to the concerned officials that the design of the poster of the Preamble is being sent separately by the Department of Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture. It should be framed and put up in all government and private schools, colleges, universities, government offices, gram panchayats, municipalities, municipal councils and municipal corporations before the fixed date of the programme, i.e., January 17.

Apart from this, the departments have been asked to ensure uploading of the reports of all these programmes/ activities along with photographs/videos on the websites of the Central Government as well as send them to the

e-mail ID of the Department of Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture myconstitutiondprl@gmail.com.