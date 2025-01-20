Har sets timeframe for issuing temporary power connections

The Haryana government has set the time limit for issuing temporary connections, new connections, or additional load under the Right to Service Act, 2014 for LT supply, excluding the Agriculture Pumping (AP) category.

Chief Secretary Dr Vivek Joshi has issued a notification to this effect.

Now, temporary connections, new connections, or additional load will be issued within three days in metropolitan areas, seven days in other municipal areas, and 15 days in rural areas from the receipt of complete applications, fees, and documents.

