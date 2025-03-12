Haryana govt to probe transfer of any ‘Shamlat Deh’ land to Waqf Board

Making an announcement in the Assembly on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said a thorough investigation will be conducted if any Shamlat Deh land in the state has been transferred to the Waqf Board.

He said that a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of Rohtak Divisional Commissioner to investigate the Peer Bodhi issue, located on the Rohtak-Gohana road.

Advertisement

Karnal Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Rohtak also serve as members of the committee. The committee will meticulously examine all relevant facts and records associated with this issue.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that the government has taken the Peer Bodhi issue, raised by a member in the House, very seriously. Preliminary investigations have revealed that this land was Shamlat Deh land in 1967-68.

In 1990, the Government of India notified the land in the name of the Punjab Waqf Board. Subsequently, this land was registered as a cemetery, and it is now in the name of the Waqf Board.

He said the transfer of Shamlat Deh land to the Waqf Board is a very serious matter. He also questioned the forces and individuals responsible for the transfer of land and how it was carried out. After a long legal process, the land came under the management of the Waqf Board in 2024 and is being leased out.

The Chief Minister also assured that the state government is committed to the conservation of Johar, ponds, and reservoirs. To facilitate this, the state government amended the Haryana Gram Shamlat Land (Regulation) Act 2024, granting ownership rights to individuals living in houses up to 500 yards on Shamlat Deh land.

However, it was stipulated that no houses can be built on land where there is a Johar, pond, or reservoir. The government remains dedicated to preserving these natural resources.