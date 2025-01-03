Prayer meeting held for former PM Manmohan Singh

A prayer meeting was held in the memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh here on Friday.

Shabad Kirtan and Antim Ardas for Dr Singh, who had served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, were held at the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, in presence of his wife Gursharan Kaur and family members.

Earlier this morning, a bhog of the Akhand Path was kept in the memory of Dr Singh, the key architect of India’s economic liberalisation, at his residence.

Former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi attended the Akhand Path.

Recalling the contribution of the former Prime Minister, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, later wrote in a post on X, “Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji made a unique contribution in serving the country. He was an example of spontaneity, simplicity and dedication. The country will always miss him.”

Last week, the former Prime Minister’s ashes were immersed by his family members as per Sikh rituals at the Yamuna Ghat near Gurdwara at Majnu Ka Tilla.

Dr Singh, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national Capital on 26th December at the age of 92.