Prayagraj’s nearby districts provide aid to massive influx of devotees at Mahakumbh

People from nearby districts of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh have come forward to provide aid to the massive gathering of devotees at the Maha Kumbh.

Individuals from all religions, classes, and communities are coming forward to aid the pilgrims. Residents of Prayagraj, along with those from Lucknow, Ayodhya, Kashi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, and Mirzapur, are actively arranging food and water for the devotees.

Doctors, teachers, and volunteers from various fields have also joined the efforts to serve the pilgrims. Witnessing an unprecedented influx of devotees, even robotic surgeons from England and leading heart and vascular specialists from across India are stepping in to provide medical assistance.

In an extraordinary gesture of hospitality, schools and religious institutions have opened their doors to accommodate visitors. In Prayagraj, a 65-member team from The Pom Academy distributes free food and water at the railway station and surrounding areas. Food packets are also being provided via mobile vans to those facing commuting challenges.

Additionally, 12 school rooms have been prepared for temporary lodging, while staff from various schools are seen actively helping devotees on the streets.

At Apollo Hospital in Lucknow, a team of doctors provides online medical assistance to pilgrims, with renowned vascular surgeon Dr Yashpal Singh offering virtual consultations.

Many volunteers distribute water and food packets to the devotees along the routes leading to Prayagraj from Ayodhya, Sultanpur, and Pratapgarh.

In a remarkable display of unity, Muslim community members extended their warm welcome alongside Sanatan devotees. Outside the Jama Masjid in the Chowk area, a large gathering of people greeted the pilgrims with chants of Har Har Gange, offering flowers and angvastras as a gesture of reverence before bidding them farewell.