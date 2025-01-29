Prayagraj: Huge crowd gathers at Sangam ghat for ‘Amrit Snan’ on Mauni Amavasya

In the early hours of Wednesday, Prayagraj witnessed a huge crowd gathering near the ghats of Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya in Mahakumbh. Over 80 to 100 million people are expected to reach the ghats.

Visuals from Kali Marg, Sangam Ghat and Jhusi area show thousands of people gathered at the ghats, and waiting behind barricades to get their entry for the holy dip.

Mela Adhikari, Mahakumbh, Vijay Kiran Anand released the schedule for the Mauni Amavasya snan following a meeting with the Akharas.

Sanyasi Akharas will begin departing their camps as early as 4:00 AM, with the first Akharas arriving at the ghat by 5:00 AM. Each Akhara will perform the ritual for a set duration, with return times scheduled throughout the day, according to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Advertisement

The Panchayati Akhara, Mahanirvani and Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara, both part of the Sanyasi Akharas, will also depart from their camp at 4:00 AM. They are expected to arrive at the ghat by 5:00 AM for the ceremonial bath, which will last for 40 minutes.

Afterwards, the Akharas will leave the ghat at 5:40 AM and reach their camp by 6:40 AM.

Similarly, Taponidhi Panchayati, Niranjani Akhara, and Panchayati Akhara Anand will depart from their camp at 4:50 AM, arriving at the ghat by 5:50 AM. Their departure from the ghat will be at 6:30 AM, and they will return to their camp by 7:30 AM, the statement added.

Other key bathing dates of the Mahakumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami – Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Advertisement