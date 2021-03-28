In view of the prevailing COVID situation and the sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases all over the country, the Shahi Imam of New Delhi’s Jama Masjid has appealed to people to stay at their homes and offer prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

Shab-e-Barat would be observed on the intervening night of March 28-29 which is between 14 and 15 of Sha’ban according to the Islamic calendar.

Shab-e-Barat is called the festival of worship during which many Muslims observe a fast for two days.

Shab-e-Barat is essentially the night of atonement. It is said that the Almighty readily forgives those who pray sincerely and ask for their sins to be washed. People pray on behalf of their loved ones by going to their graves. The day is also known as Mid-Sha’ban or Bara’at Nigh (the night of records).

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Ahmed Bukhari in a video said, “‘Shab-e-Barat’ is on March 28 and Holi festival is also falling on that day. The Covid-19 infection also continues to increase at a slow pace. Covid-19 guidelines have been issued as a precautionary measure by the government in Delhi and several other places.”

“I appeal to all the people to avoid congestion on the streets as a precautionary measure and on the occasion of ‘Shab-e-Barat’, people should offer prayers at mosques in their locality or at homes,” he added.

The Shahi Imam had also made a similar appeal last year when corona cases had reached their peak. People are being appealed to stay at their homes due to the threat of Covid-19 infection.

Shab-e-Barat is an important festival observed by Muslims all over the world.

(With agency inputs)