Raghav Chadha, senior leader and national spokesperson, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today welcomed Pratima Betsy Countinho into the Party. Coutinho is the former Mahila President of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee.

Welcoming Countinho into the Aam Aadmi Party, National Convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Really happy to welcome one of the most dynamic young leaders of Goa Pratima Coutinho to AAP. Goa wants change, Goa wants young leaders like her to represent the Aam Aadmi of Goa.”

Really happy to welcome one of the most dynamic young leaders of Goa Pratima Coutinho @adv_coutinho to AAP. Goa wants change, Goa wants young leaders like her to represent the Aam Aadmi of Goa. pic.twitter.com/0RFDZhHBxJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 26, 2021

AAP Goa Convenor Rahul Mahambre said, “The Aam Aadmi Party in the state of Goa is expanding significantly and now the party has reached every village of the state. In the last three months, we have been going door-to-door and talking about the electricity scheme of the Kejriwal government when you get free electricity till 200 units. We are also asking the state government of Goa that why can’t they provide the same scheme in the state. We are extremely happy that Ms Pratima Betsy Coutinho has joined the AAP and this will strengthen our party. AAP will contest in 2022 elections with full force and I’m sure Goans will give us a full majority and we will carry on the AAP style of governance.”

While introducing Coutinho, Chadha said, “With the induction of Ms Pratima Betsy Coutinho, the Aam Aadmi Party in Goa will receive a major fillip, her presence will instil confidence and add heft to the Party.”

Coutinho said, “First and foremost, I would like to thank the Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal for inducting me into the Party. Today is an auspicious day for me because I’ve joined the Aam Aadmi Party. This Party has got its own ideology and is the only hope in Goa. We’ve tried all different political parties, but all of them have worked only for their own benefit. But under the leadership of Shri Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party has worked for the common person. This has motivated me. AAP is akin to breathing fresh air.”

“I was really touched by the humility of Shri Arvind Kejriwal who made me feel at home when I met him. The immense work of the Aam Aadmi Party has motivated me. Shri Kejriwal believes in dynamic, he wants to build a team of youngsters, the Congress only believes in use and throw, and believes in legacy,” she added.