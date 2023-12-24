Prashant Kishore’s meeting with Chandrababu Naidu sparks buzz in Andhra politics ahead of polls

Former election strategist Prashant Kishore, who helped Narendra Modi wrest power from Congress in 2014 and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from TDP in 2019, on Saturday met Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu in Vijaywada.

While Kishore termed the meeting with Naidu “just a courtesy meet”, the fact that it comes just a few months ahead of the state assembly elections has sparked a buzz in Andhra Pradesh politics.

Prashant Kishore was reportedly recieved by Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh at Gannavaram Airport on Saturday.

While speculations are rife that TDP has roped him in as a mentor for the strategists, Kishor, however, termed it just a ‘courtesy meet’.

“It is just a courtesy meet, why are you getting excited? (Naidu) is a senior leader, he wanted to meet me, I came,” Kishor told reporters upon his arrival in Vijaywada.

But much is being read between the lines. Consultancy firm I-PAC, which was co-founded by Prashant Kishore, was roped in by Naidu’s rival Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019. The firm is currently associated with Reddy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Another consultancy firm, Showtime Consulting, run by two of Kishore’s former associates is advising Naidu.

Alongside Kishor, Showtime Consultancy firm’s Robin Sharma and his team, also participated in the meeting. The three-hour discussion between Chandrababu and Prashant Kishor reportedly touched on crucial issues.

According to news agency ANI citing sources, a detailed analysis of Jagan’s ruling government was presented, in the meeting, outlining its strengths and weaknesses across various categories and topics.

Prashant Kishor highlighted widespread dissatisfaction among the youth due to issues such as unemployment, price hikes, electricity bills, and taxes, they added.

Nara Lokesh’s statewide foot march (Padyatra) was also reportedly advised by Kishore only.

In 2019, the TDP was almost wiped out from the state in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. It was reduced to just 24 seats (off total 175) in Assembly polls, and won just two of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Naidu is hoping a turnaround and according to reports, wants to secure Kishore’s services given his exceptional track record.

The Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held next year along with the Lok Sabha polls.