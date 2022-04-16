Prashant Kishor meets Sonia Gandhi, presents roadmap to 2024 elections

Prashant Kishor today met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and gave a detailed presentation on the strategy for the 2024 elections. Congress has said that the party at this point wants him to join the party rather than work as a consultant.

The congress will form a committee that will look into the suggestion made by Kishor. The party would then make a decision on how to move forward, the senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said after the meeting in which he along with Prashant Kishor, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were present.

In the presentation, Kishor outlined the weaknesses of the Congress and how it could retain its lost ground by addressing its weaknesses. One of the key elements of Kishor’s strategy is to let Congress concentrate on 370 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections rather than fighting all 543 seats.

This is not the first time in recent times that Kishor met the senior congress leaders but no headway could be made as both parties could not agree on the terms of coming together.

PK as Prashant Kishor is often referred to has shown his willingness to join the party and may be given the responsibility to prepare a strategy for the Gujarat elections to be held later this year if the committee approves of his suggestions and endorses his blueprint for 2024.