No one is above the country, but Modi calls himself great: Sonia

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches and allegations made against her party, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Mrs Sonia Gandhi said here on Saturday that no one was above the country, but Modi considered himself great.

“The country is not the property of a few but belongs to all of us,” she asserted, adding that our ancestors watered it with blood. It is the courtyard of our children.

Addressing an election rally in support of the party candidates of two parliamentary and adjoining seats of Jaipur, Mrs Gandhi accused the BJP and its allies of trying to instill fear in the minds of people by violating the basic democratic norms.

She further said, “Our great ancestors had searched and found the sun of the country’s independence with the strength of their struggle. After so many years, the great light has dimmed. The injustice of darkness has increased all around. Our resolve should be that we will fight against it and find the light of justice.”

Recounting the Modi government’s two terms (2014 and 2019), she said, “Our country has been in the hands of a government which has left no stone unturned in overseeing unemployment at its peak and the worst economic crisis. Whatever the Modi government has done is in front of us.”

“Through there is frustration, but along with it there is hope. I have full faith in our colleagues in the Congress. They will light the lamp of justice with the fire of their hearts and will move ahead braving the storms of thousands. This country is not the property of a few people, it belongs to everyone. Our ancestors have watered it with blood,” she reminded.

She alleged conspiracy to destroy the democratic institution by blatant misuse of state machinery against the Opposition parties and their leaders, and the fear of changing the Indian constitution by them (BJP) looming.

She appealed to the public to cast their votes in favour of Congress for ‘Nyay’ (justice) to all.