Prashant Kishor ends hunger strike, peaceful protest to continue at his ashram

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor ended his hunger strike on Thursday as the Patna High Court started hearing the plea filed by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants, and supported by the Jan Suraaj Party.

The election strategist-turned-politician had started hunger strike on 2 January in favour of the BPSC aspirants who have been protesting over alleged paper leak and irregularities in the 70th Preliminary Test conducted by the BPSC and demanding a reexamination.

Advertisement

Talking to the media, Kishor expressed confidence that the court will order in favour of the BPSC aspirants. However, he was quick to add that the students will move to the Supreme Court if they did not get justice from the Patna High Court.

Advertisement

Kishor stressed that the government irregularities are not limited to the BPSC exam. Every section of the society is affected by the government’s apathy. And if they protest against the establishment, the government uses police force to suppress them.

“Students are not alone who are suffering in this regime. Minority and Dalits feel themselves weak too. Besides, more than one lakh people are in jail under the prohibition law following the liquor ban.”

“With this realisation, we have decided to create a common platform for every citizen of Bihar to raise his problems in a peaceful manner. Everyone affected by the Bihar government’s policies can join us and have confidence that Prashant Kishor and the Jan Suraaj Party will extend full support to them,” he said.

The Jan Suraaj Party has erected a makeshift ashram on the banks of the Ganga after obtaining permission from the competent authorities. Named Bihar Satyagrah Ashram, it will also serve as the headquarters of Prashant Kishor’s socio-political activities till Holi.

The ashram will be extended further to accommodate about 5,000 volunteers at a time. They will be trained about the Gandhian methods of protest against repressive government. From 20 January to 11 March, the party will train about one lakh youths from across the state.

He stressed that there is a need to make people realise that they must think beyond caste and creed because caste and religious politics will continue to ruin their future.