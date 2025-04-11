Storm of change unstoppable in Bihar: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor sounded the poll bugle at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Friday, declaring, “No one can stop the storm of change in Bihar.”

Addressing a massive crowd at the ‘Bihar Badlaav Rally’, Kishor accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of sabotaging the event, alleging that lakhs of supporters were prevented from attending.

“If I hadn’t helped in 2015, Nitish Kumar would have taken ‘sanyaas’ and disappeared from politics. Today, he’s acting over-smart. You’ll witness his political downfall very soon. Be ready for the next six months—we will form a government for the people by November,” Kishor asserted.

The rally, the first major political event by the newly-formed Jan Suraaj Party, was anticipated to set the tone for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Party leaders had claimed that over ten lakh supporters from across the state would attend, although arrangements were made for around six lakh people.

Despite the preparations, turnout fell short of expectations. Kishor delayed his arrival at the venue, hoping the crowd would grow by evening.

Upon his arrival, he criticized the Patna administration, accusing it of misusing power at the behest of Nitish Kumar to obstruct supporters from entering the capital.

“We provided the administration full details of the number of vehicles and supporters coming from various directions. Yet, they failed to ensure smooth passage. As a result, many got stuck in traffic and couldn’t make it to Gandhi Maidan,” he said.

“I’ve been on the move for the last two hours. Thousands are still walking to reach here. I apologize for the inconvenience caused because of me,” Kishor added.

He urged attendees to remain at the venue, promising to stay overnight in solidarity.

“I’ll be with you here—I’ll eat with you, take photos, and listen to you. They’ve stopped lakhs from meeting us. They’ll have to pay the price for this.”

Kishor also announced the launch of the ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra’ within the next ten days. “I will come to your homes and villages to expose the misdeeds committed today,” he vowed.