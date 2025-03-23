“Nitish Kumar physically tired, mentally unfit”: Prashant Kishor demands Bihar CM’s resignation

Jan Suraaj founder and former JD-U vice president, Prashant Kishor on Sunday claimed that he learned about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s mental condition during the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) protests earlier this year, and suggested the leader should now resign from his post.

Addressing a press conference in Bihar’s Samastipur, Kishor said, “… The first person to comment on Nitish Kumar’s health was his ally, [Late] Sushil Kumar Modi… Since then, many Bihar Ministers have commented on his health. I never made a comment on it until January. But during the BPSC protests, then I learned that Nitish Kumar’s mental condition has deteriorated so much that he has no clue what’s going on in the state…,” he told reporters.

Advertisement

Prashant Kishor, once a close Nitish Kumar confidant, further said that the Bihar CM is physically tired and mentally unfit, claiming he doesn’t even remember the names of his cabinet ministers.

Advertisement

“Nitish Kumar is physically tired and mentally unfit. If you want evidence for this, just ask him to name the Ministers in his Council… Nitish Kumar should resign. But the BJP deserves equal blame because it’s not possible that the Prime Minister or Home Minister are not aware that Nitish Kumar is mentally unfit…,” he added.

His remarks come in the backdrop of a recent controversy over a purported video of Nitish Kumar showing him talking and gesturing while the national anthem was being played.

Earlier on Saturday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had also demanded his resignation from the post after repeated incidents questioning his health and ability to continue as the chief minister.

Addressing media persons in Bihar’s Purnia, Yadav said that while it is inappropriate for him to comment on Kumar’s health, the Bihar CM should tender his resignation as “something or another is constantly coming to light”.

The RJD leader also asked who is running the Bihar government if Nitish is not fully stable.

“We (RJD) are the opposition party, he (Nitish Kumar) is the Chief Minister. He is older than us, and we personally respect him. We do not think it is appropriate to comment on his health; however, considering the situations that are coming to light, we all have demanded that he should now tender his resignation…” he said.

“The Chief Minister himself had held his last meeting in Purnia in the 2020 elections, where he had announced that it would be his last election… This question is also being raised: who is running the government in today’s situation?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has defended Nitish Kumar over the national anthem viral video row.

“There was nothing objectionable. There is nothing wrong with Nitish Kumar. Those who have entered politics recently should not teach Nitish Kumar how to respect the national anthem,” Majhi said.