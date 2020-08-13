The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged even as three days have passed since he underwent an emergency surgery for a brain clot on Monday at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

The hospital, in a latest medical bulletin on Thursday, said that Mukherjee is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilator support.

Pranab Mukherjee, the 13th president of India, was also found to be positive for Coronavirus on Monday.

The hospital statement comes amid reports of fake news appearing on social media platforms about Mukherjee’s health condition.

Meanwhile, the former President’s son Abhijit Mukherjee refuted speculations around Mukherjee’s worsening health saying his father is “alive”.

“My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable! Speculations and fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News,” tweeted Abhijit Mukherjee.

My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable !

Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News . — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 13, 2020

Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, who is also a Congress functionary, too refuted the rumours about her father. She also urged, especially media persons, not to call her citing that she needs to keep her phone free for any updates from the hospital.

Rumours about my father is false. Request, esp’ly to media, NOT to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital🙏 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 13, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, the Army Research and Referral Hospital had informed that Pranab Mukherjee “continues to remain critical but is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator”.

Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent a life-saving brain surgery on August 10, has not shown any improvement and his health status worsened on Tuesday as informed by the hospital authorities.

As per the hospital, the veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on Monday in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, but remained critical subsequently and on a ventilator.

The 84-year-old had on Monday informed in a tweet that he has been found COVID-19 positive while on a visit to hospital for a separate procedure. He further requested people who have come in contact with in the last week to isolate themselves and get tested for Coronavirus.

Leaders across party lines have wished him a speedy recovery.