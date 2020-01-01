Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said Congress is a “confused party” as it raised questions over the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and stated any at that any attempt to politicise the issue is “condemnable”.

The CDS has established a new system and the country should be proud of it, Javadekar said at a press conference.

“It is condemnable if anyone does politics over it,” he said.

Javadekar said Congress was a confused party and its leaders talked on different notes.

“Rahul Gandhi’s tweets are done by his advisors while Congress people speaks different things. That’s why Congress is a confused party,” Javadekar said, while reacting to Congress opposition to the CDS.

General (retired) Bipin Rawat took charge as CDS today.

The Congress on Tuesday raised several questions over the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the CDS, saying the government has started on a “wrong foot” on the issue.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said the government has started on a wrong foot on the appointment and only time will unfortunately reveal the implications.

On December 30, 2019, General Bipin Rawat was appointed as the first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), a post created to make it the main point of contact for the government for dealing with defence forces’ issues.

General Rawat had taken over as Army chief on December 31, 2016, after superseding two officers senior to him.