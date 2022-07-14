Power-packed ‘Happiness Utsav 2022’ at Delhi Govt schools 

The Delhi government’s schools saw power-packed ‘Happiness Utsav 2022’ celebrations on Thursday to mark the four-year anniversary of the world-renowned Happiness Curriculum.

Life-coach Gaur Gopal Das taught the nuances of happiness in a special session for students on this occasion.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Gaur Gopal Das inaugurated the fortnightly fest at Kautilya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Chirag Enclave.

Talking about his government’s unique celebration of happiness, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “For the first time in the history of the country, children are being taught to become good human beings and to live happily; this is the most important goal of education, but it has never been taught in India. The experiments being done in the field of education in Delhi will show the way not only to the country but to the entire humanity in the coming times.”

Speaking about the event, Sisodia said, “Happiness Classes have brought a pathbreaking change in the students’ mindset; through the Happiness Utsav, we’ll teach lakhs of Delhiites to lead a happy life. The Happiness Curriculum has seen a tremendous journey in the last 4 years; students’ focus in studies increasing, children staying stress-free.”

Appreciating the Kejriwal Government’s efforts, Gaur Gopal Das said real happiness rests in following your passion, giving importance to your relationships. “The Delhi Government is teaching children to be happy through the Happiness Curriculum,” he added.