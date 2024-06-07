Atishi lauds Delhi govt schools’ performance in NEET- UG, says over 1400 students qualified this year

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday lauded the performance of the Delhi government schools in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) (Undergraduate), as more than 1400 students from these schools have qualified the exam this year.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said that 1414 students from the Delhi government schools cleared the entrance exam this year.

The minister further informed that six out of the 12 Specialised Excellence Schools have achieved a 100 per cent result for the NEET- UG this year.

Advertisement

Talking about all the Specialised Excellence schools, a total of 255 children appeared for the NEET exam and 243, which is 95 per cent of the total children who cleared the exam.

This comes after the results of NEET-UG were announced on June 4. The minister further claimed that the government schools here have been performing well in the NEET exams for several years, but looking at the results this time, they have broken their own records, the minister added.

She said that there has been a tremendous education revolution in Delhi under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, due to which even the children coming from poor, underprivileged backgrounds are receiving good education.

She said, talking of the past, it was hard for a person to imagine that the children of poor people would appear for IIT-IIM and medical competitive exams, but now they are appearing for the exams and are also qualifying them, she added.

The minister also said the Delhi government schools have consistently performed well in the said exam.

Referring to the results in 2020, according to the Delhi government, 569 students had passed the NEET exam and this year this number has increased to 1414, which is an increase by two and a half times, she added.

According to Atishi, in just a short span of five years, the number of children qualifying this entrance paper has increased considerably, year after year.

Talking of the results in 2020, she added that a total of 569 students had qualified.

The Education Minister further said, “I congratulate all the students who qualified for the NEET exam, their parents, teachers and school principals and on behalf of all Delhiites, I thank Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; under whose leadership such an education revolution has come to Delhi in the last 10 years.”

“Till 10 years ago, no one could have even imagined that children studying in government schools would qualify for the JEE and NEET exams,” she claimed.