POWERGRID has been recognised as one of Best Organisations for Women 2022 by ‪Economic Times .‬

Award was received by Mrs. Radhika Surywanshi (Mgr.-Fin.) & Mrs. Gurdeep Kumari (Operator) in presence of Director (Personnel) Sh.V.K.Singh & Sr. GM.(Corp.Comm.) Sh. Anshuman Tandon