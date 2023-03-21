Porn clip pops up on Patna Jn TV screens; onlookers left in daze

Two bizarre news from this Bihar capital dominated social media on Monday. One is a crazy story related to a porn video clip shown on all TV screens installed at the crowded Patna junction.

Hundreds of passengers waiting at platform number 10 at Patna junction were in for a shock when suddenly a porn video clip popped up on the TV screen installed at the platforms showing obscene content on Sunday. The video clip continued for at least three minutes.

Local vendors at Patna junction said similar obscene video clip of vulgar songs were played during Holi festival at Patna Junction railway station. The railway authorities had issued stringent warning to the concerned agency with an ultimatum to cancel the contract if it happens the next time. But within a fortnight it happened again.

This is not new for Patna junction. More than a decade ago, a similar incident occurred at the junction late at night on a weekend. Within a few minutes of screening of a “blue film” at the junction, the news spread like a wild fire in the city.

A large number of outsiders, vendors, onlookers rushed to the platform to watch the film. After the incident, the services of the screening of TV installed at various platforms were snapped. All local newspapers published it prominently on page 1. The TV screens installed at railway stations are only meant for showing the latest position of train arrivals and departures besides generating local advertisements.

According to official sources, Railway Protection Force officials immediately managed to stop the airing of the show. The officials reported the matter to concerned officials at the Patna railway station.

Later, two separate FIRs have been lodged against Dutta Studio Company Limited under the various RPF and IT Act. The Railways have already terminated the contract of the agency and put it in the blacklisted category.

Official sources said that a Kolkata-based agency was given the contract to make regular announcements on TV screens about details of train timings. The operator fled soon after the incident. Danapur DRM Prabhat Kumar immediately ordered a detailed probe into it and directed the concerned department to terminate the services of the agency.

Another bizarre video of bestiality with a stray dog went viral on social media on Monday. An unidentified youth has been booked for an alleged assault on a stray dog in Phulwari locality in the state capital.

This incident came to light after a video clip of the act went viral on social media on March 8. A city-based NGO lodged a case at the local police station on March 17. The complaint was lodged after one from Bhuri Foundation, an NGO for animal protection and rights wrote to Patna police.

The Foundation demanded immediate action against the culprit. The SHO Phulwari confirmed it and said that an FIR against the unknown has been lodged.