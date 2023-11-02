Pollution hits ‘severe’ mark, Delhi govt calls emergency meeting tomorrow

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called an emergency meeting of all departments concerned on Friday in view sharp rise in the national capital’s escalating pollution levels.

The implementation of Graded Response Action Plan stage- III(GRAP- III) to control pollution in the city will be discussed in the meeting, as the Commission for Air Quality Management(CAQM) issued an order on Thursday for imposing the same in view of city’s average air quality hitting the ‘severe’ mark this evening.

GRAP- III involves halt on construction and demolition activity, except for essential government projects, and several other important steps.

It also includes restrictions on use of BS- III petrol and BS- IV diesel vehicles(4- wheelers) in Delhi and Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar districts.

CAQM has further urged citizens to adhere and assist in effective implementation of the GRAP measures aimed towards sustaining and improving the air quality in the region.

The commission has suggested to walk or use cycles for small distances, and choose a cleaner commute.

It has asked people to share a ride to work or use public transport.

Delhi’s average Air Quality INdex was recorded at 402 on Thursday evening, falling under ‘severe’ category.

Rai also said that the coming 15 days were critical in terms of the air quality, adding that government it will take all possible steps in view of the sitaution.

He had earlier mentioned about unfavourable meteorological conditions in the city, the low wind speed and fall in temperature that made the pollutants settle at lower level.

There was blanket of haze that covered city’s sky through the day, making the air heavy, as people experienced breathing discomfort, especially at places with more vehicular movement.

Entry of buses other than EV, CNG and BS- VI compliant diesel buses, have been banned since Wednesday, in a bid to curb pollution.