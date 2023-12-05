Polling on Karanpur assembly seat in Rajasthan on Jan 5

Voting on the Karanpur assembly seat in Rajasthan, which was postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kunnar last month, will be held on January 5 next year.

According to the Election Commission, the filing of nomination papers is scheduled from December 12 to 19. The scrutiny of papers will be done on December 20 while the last date for withdrawal of papers is December 22. The counting of votes will take place on January 8, a notice issued by the Election Commission said here on Tuesday.

Polling on 199 out of the total 200 seats in the state concluded on December 3.

