Poll panel reschedules counting date for Mizoram Assembly polls

The Election Commission (EC) has rescheduled the date of counting for Mizoram Assembly polls to December 4 from December 3, which was scheduled to be held along with Madhya Pradesh , Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The decision was taken by the poll panel in the wake of representations received by it for the change of schedule of the counting since the announcement of the Assembly elections in the northeastern state.

In a communique issued by the EC last night, it said, “The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from 3 December to some other week day, on the ground that 3 December being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram.”

The Commission said taking into considerations these representations, it has decided to revise the date of counting for the Mizoram Assembly polls from 3 December to 4 December.

“No change has been made in any event of schedule of General Election to Legislative Assembly of Mizoram or some other state,” the poll panel said.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly was held in a single phase on November 7.

In the 2018 assembly election, the Mizo National Front (MNF) had won 26 seats, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) eight, Congress five and the BJP one seat.

Notably, the MNF is a constituent of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).