Mizoram election results: CM Zoramthanga loses from his constituency as rival ZPM sweeps state polls

Mizoram election results 2023: Incumbent Chief Minister and BJP ally Mizo National Front (MNF) supremo Zoramthanga has lost from his constituency in Aizawal East-1 by 2,101 votes against his Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) rival Lalthansanga.

The ZPM, according to the Election Commission, has crossed the majority mark in 40-member Mizoram Legislative Assembly by winning 24 seats. The party is also leading in three more seats.

The ruling-MNF was routed in the assembly elections as it won just four seats. MNF was leading in 6 more seats. The Congress continued its poor show and finished with just one seat. The BJP was ahead in two seats as counting of votes was still underway.

Besides CM Zoramthanga, his deputy Tawnluia also lost to ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in the Tuichang seat by a margin of 909 votes.

The ZPM is led by 74-year-old Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer. He won from the Serchhip seat and is likely to meet the Governor to stake claim to form the government. Lalduhoma is likely to be the new chief minister of Mizoram after his party’s massive victory.

Lalduhoma has affirmed that the party will form the government independently, without forming post-poll alliances with national parties.