Politics without values is suicidal: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stated that politics should be rooted in values and principles.

He warned that politics devoid of these elements becomes a noose around the neck. This, he added, represents the true nature of the so-called secularists in the country, which we see time and again.

Addressing the ‘Shradhanjali Sabha’ and solo poetry recitation ceremony organized on the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, the CM said, “Atal Ji’s tenure as an ‘Ajaatshatru’ in Indian politics was such that he was respected as a universally accepted leader by individuals from every political party.”

Advertisement

He further noted: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasizes that the nation is greater than any political party. We are committed to serving the country with dedication. This philosophy is evident in every worker, from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the Janata Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that Atal ji remained true to the values and principles with which he began his life. He noted that Atal ji was unique in his six decades of public service, having served the country as an MP, minister, national party president, and Prime Minister.

“He maintained an impeccable record throughout his career. This exemplary and ideal conduct is not only a model for Indian politics but also serves as an inspiration for public figures around the world. Atal ji was very clear that politics must be rooted in values and principles. For instance, during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, he offered unwavering support to the Congress government, emphasizing that the Bharatiya Jana Sangh would back them to ensure the country’s security, unity, and integrity.”

The Chief Minister further noted that in 1975, when Congress attempted to strangle democracy in the country and imprisoned many prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Atal Ji strongly opposed this undemocratic move. To protect democracy, he merged the Jana Sangh with the Janata Party. When Atal ji perceived that the Janata Party was also straying from its values and ideals, he reasserted his commitment to principled politics. Together with Jana Sangh leaders, he founded the Bharatiya Janata Party, emphasizing that politics should be grounded in values and principles, with the nation’s interests paramount.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also recited several lines from the revered Atal ji’s poems on stage. He encouraged every Indian to read Atal ji’s speeches and poetry. CM Yogi described Atal ji as the ‘Ajatashatru’ (a person without enemies) of politics, a leader who never lost his courage, regardless of election outcomes.

“He served the nation immensely during his long tenure in Parliament, never straying from his values and ideals. His ability to express even the harshest truths with politeness is a lesson for us all. This is the message of revered Atal ji for everyone. He remains an ideal for those in public service.”

The Chief Minister asserted that drawing inspiration from Atal ji would help ensure the safety of India’s democracy and protect the country’s unity and integrity. He concluded by extending his heartfelt congratulations to the great poet Hari Om Pawar.

On this occasion, State BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, former minister Mahendra Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLA Dr. Neeraj Bora, BJP leader Neeraj Singh etc. were present.