Politics ruling over comedy in last decade: Shyam Rangeela faces Modi in LS polls

He burst into the limelight by imitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was booked under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and fined after getting caught feeding a ‘nilgai’ (blue bull) in a viral social media post last year. Meet mimicry artist Shyam Rangeela who is set to contest against Modi from Varanasi in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate.

Born and brought up in Rajasthan’s border village of Mokhamwala in Sriganganagar district, the 29-year old standup comedian will challenge the 73-year-old prime minister from Varanasi, which is going to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the general election.

With over 30 lakh followers of his social media accounts, Rangeela says he has no money to even pay the Rs 25,000 mandatory fee for filing his nomination papers, but is confident that he will raise the funds through crowdfunding.

In a special interview to The Statesman, he says he himself is a fan of Modi and that he has often mimicked the prime minister.

“I have got the talent to copy the language, expression and mannerisms of Modi. I have been imitating him since 2014 when he was elected the prime minister. I even copy Advaniji,” he says.

The son of a farmer, Rangeela says he draws inspiration from Modi’s life. “I will not marry because I have devoted my life to mimicry and comedy. It is difficult to run a family as well as follow one’s passion. I am scared that if I get married, I would not be able to continue my work (mimicry). You see Modiji who got married but ran away from his family, and devoted his career to politics,” he said.

So, why did he plan to contest the polls against his idol in the first place?

“The contestants in Surat and Indore withdrew their nominations, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got two seats uncontested, and now the BJP-led NDA is claiming to win 398 seats (400 paar). Hence, I thought if it happens in Varanasi, Modiji will be declared elected unanimously… that I do not like. I will definitely contest this election and not withdraw from the race.

“I am not afraid of any investigating agency like the ED, CBI, or I-T like the opposition contestants who get scared, withdraw their nominations and join the BJP. I do not have any money, so I am not scared of these central probe agencies,” he asserts.

Rangeela, who was once part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), adds, “My first job used to be comedy through mimicry, and then politics. That is not true now, as politicians these days are doing more comedy in their speeches and rallies than standup comedians. Thus, I found that there is more scope of comedy or mimicry in politics.”

Although no BJP leader or worker has approached him to review his candidature, the independent candidate admits the repercussions of imitating Modi.

“Though ‘hasya-vyngya’ (satire) is powerful, but not anymore. In the last decade, no TV or corporate shows invited me for a performance because I do the mimicry of the prime minister. In comedy, you can show off your talent, but in politics, the elected leaders can twist and turn the reality.

“An educated youth can become a collector , but a politician will rule him. Politics has been ruling over comedy in the last 10 years. If they (politicians) give us freedom of expression in a democracy, why would I contest the polls?” he adds.

So how does it feel when you know your opponent is stronger and chances of victory in the polls are close to nil?

“I will continue my passion in mimicry all my life whatever be the outcome,” he says with a smile.

The Varanasi constituency, situated in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, holds immense political significance as one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the region. Comprising five assembly segments – Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri – it represents a diverse demographic. Notably, this constituency has been represented twice by Narendra Modi, who subsequently became the Prime Minister of India.