Politics heats up after video surfaces in MP nursing college scam

Politics over the private nursing college scam in Madhya Pradesh has intensified over a video, which the Congress claims to be fake while the BJP argues that the video exposes the lies of the Congress regarding the opposition’s allegations about the scam.

The video is said to be of National Students Union of India (NSUI) leader Ravi Parmar, who is considered the whistleblower in the nursing scam. In the video, Parmar is allegedly seen saying that Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang, who was then the Medical Education Minister, is not involved in the nursing scam and he is being framed.

Reacting to the video, BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said that the lies of the Congress have been exposed.

On the other hand, MP Congress media head Mukesh Nayak claimed that the video is fake. The State Congress leadership said they would lodge an FIR in the matter and also move court.

The Congress has been continuously demanding the resignation of Vishwas Sarang, alleging that Sarang is directly linked in the scam, as the scam took place when Sarang was the state Medical Education Minister.

On May 30, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed that 169 Nursing Colleges in Madhya Pradesh, which were initially declared fit by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), be inspected again.

The court’s ruling came after two inspector-level investigating officers of the CBI were dismissed from service, as they were caught red-handed taking bribes from the owners of some Nursing Colleges to submit favourable reports in the High Court regarding the infrastructure, staff and other requirements in the said colleges.

The High Court also directed a committee headed by a retired high court judge to visit nursing colleges and hospitals with deficient infrastructure to assess the ground reality and submit its findings.

The CBI is probing the scam pertaining to gross irregularities in the functioning of several nursing colleges that lacked infrastructure while some existed only on paper.

The probe agency had furnished its report to the court in January, stating that it found 169 colleges suited to function, while 73 colleges lacked infrastructure and 66 were unsuited.