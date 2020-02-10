With the next assembly elections in Bihar barely a few months away, just every party is undertaking yatras to keep their respective voters galvanised. Be it the ruling NDA or the Opposition, each side has focused their eyes on issues which suit their voters.

While the BJP is frequently holding meetings in support of the newly-passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the JD-U has only just finished its state-wide campaign to make people aware of the importance of environment conservation. Likewise, CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar has been on the state-wide tour of Bihar against the CAA.

Now, the latest leader to launch his yatra is Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Tejashwi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister and younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad. Tejashwi has planned to launch “Berojgari Hatao Yatra” soon although he has not announced its date.

During his month-long tour, he will tell the masses about how the BJP government at the Centre is creating an army of unemployed persons by not providing job opportunities to the youths they had promised. According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to provide two crore jobs every year but now his promise remains a mirage.

“Let aside creating job opportunities, the BJP and NDA governments are scraping reservation in jobs,” he alleged. He said reservation is a Constitutional provision and if the government is not serious about implementing them, how will the country survive. The RJD has also planned to launch an agitation against rising inflation, migration, and NRC.