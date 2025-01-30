Policies will be simplified to boost industry and investment in Haryana: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said new initiatives are being taken to encourage industrial institutions and promote investment for the economic progress of the state.

He said policies will be simplified on the basis of suggestions received in the pre-budget consultation meetings and he himself will review the issues related to the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Centre (HEPC) every three months.

The Chief Minister was chairing the sixth meeting of the pre-budget consultation with stakeholders related to the manufacturing sector for the financial year 2025-26 in Faridabad on Thursday. In the meeting, representatives of various organizations related to the manufacturing sector put forward their suggestions for the upcoming Budget.

State Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel, Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies, Rajesh Nagar,Minister of State for Sports, Gaurav Gautam, former minister and MLA Moolchand Sharma and others were present in the meeting.

Saini heard carefully to the suggestions of the representatives who participated in the meeting and also assured them to consider the necessary issues in the upcoming Budget. He said in the Budget, meaningful efforts will be made to meet the current needs as well as long-term goals.

The upcoming Budget is a reflection of our collective ambitions and priorities. For its preparations,it is necessary that we communicate with all sections of society so that necessary positive efforts can be made to fulfill the needs and dreams of every citizen of Haryana, he added.

Saini said in the last few years, the state has made remarkable progress in various fields, including agriculture, industry, education, infrastructure and technology.

Giving priority to constructive suggestions for strengthening rural economy, promoting industrial investment, empowering youth through skill development and social welfare, proper representation will be given in the Budget.

To make it inclusive, a meeting was held with representatives of different sectors and their suggestions were also taken.

He also assured to sympathetically consider the suggestions put forward by the representatives regarding food processing, improving public transport, promoting facilities in industrial areas, promoting small industries, skill development, promoting MSMEs, ease of doing business and necessary reforms in industrial policy.

In the meeting, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, said the Chief Minister, who also holds the charge of the Finance Ministry, has taken a new initiative for the Budget this time. Along with state residents, other citizens can also give their suggestions online for the Budget.

He said the suggestions can be given by going to the sector and sub-sector category through the https://bamsharyana.nic.in portal. More than 8800 suggestions have been received through this portal so far.

Additional Chief Secretary of Finance, Industry and Commerce Department, Anurag Rastogi, said more than 407 good suggestions have been received in the past through the pre-budget consultation meetings.

On the basis of these suggestions, successful programmes like Harhit Store, Drone Technology, STEM Lab and Super 30 were made. He said suggestions for the Budget can be given online on the portal till February 3.

Principal Secretary of Industry and Commerce Department, D Suresh, OSD to Chief Minister Raj Nehru and CEO of FMDA Shyamal Mishra along with representatives of various industrial organizations were present on the occasion.