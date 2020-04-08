In yet another incident of attack against Corona warriors in Madhya Pradesh, a group of persons allegedly pelted stones at a police constable in the Indore district when he asked them to stay indoors to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday evening.

A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media, in which the policeman was seen running to save himself from seven to eight people who were throwing stones and chasing him. One of the miscreants was seen picking up a stick while chasing the policeman.

Superintendent of Police Mahesh Chandra Jain told PTI that when the constable asked some people out on streets to go back home, they started arguing and threw stones at him.

Cases of attacks on those at the frontline of the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic has been emerging from different parts of the country with the majority being reported from Madhya Pradesh in the past few days.

Earlier on Monday night, two policemen on lockdown enforcement duty were injured after a mob attacked them in a minority community dominated old city area in Bhopal.

Constable Laxman Yadav was stabbed on his neck with a knife while constable Satish Kumar sustained a stab wound on his left hand. Both have been admitted to a private hospital.

The involved in the attack include history-sheeter Shahid Kabootar (35) and Mohsin Kachori (aged around 26).

At least 19 people have booked in connection with the incident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said those involved in the attack would face action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). He added that attacks on policemen who are working day in and day out to protect people during the lockdown won’t be tolerated.

Kabootar or Kachori, no one will be spared. The goons and malefactors desperately need to be taught a lesson,” he tweeted.

“These goons will be tried under the National Security Act, he added.

In another shocking incident, healthcare workers and civic officials were attacked by a mob of angry locals in Indore on April 1, as they visited the area to screen residents for signs of novel Coronavirus infection.

Two women doctors were injured in the attack and had to be rescued by police.

In a shocking video of the attack, two healthcare workers dressed in light blue PPE (personal protective equipment) suits can be seen running from a small group of locals who are throwing stones and what appears to be a large piece of plastic at them.

As the minute-long video plays out, the small group of locals becomes a mob of around 100 angry residents shouting abuses, throwing sticks and stones and chasing them down the narrow lane.

A team of five people were searching for the contact in the Taat Patti Bakhal area. One doctor said the police rescued them.

The shocking attack came two days after locals from the Ranipura area of the city allegedly spat at officials and abused them during screening procedures.

On March 26, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan taking note of reports relating to manhandling of doctors and nurses, urged the public to not “demoralize our Coronawarriors”.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote, “Fighting this battle against coronavirus is our national responsibility and the doctors, nurses and paramedics are our warriors but some people are creating an atmosphere of discrimination and fear psychosis against them.”

“Please don’t break the morale of our Coronawarriors. Don’t forget that this fight is a ritual,” he added.