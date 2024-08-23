Police Recruitment: Copycat arrested in Rae Bareli, FIR against SP leader for spreading rumour

The written examinations for Constable recruitment in over 60,000 posts in Uttar Pradesh started from Friday amid strict vigilance by all security agencies.

Despite such tight security on the first day, a copycat was caught in Rae Bareli. A copycat entered the examination center with an electronic device. The accused has been identified as Upendra Singh, resident of Purva Tala of Bela police station area of Auraiya district.

During the examination, the center administrator caught Upendra Singh and handed him over to the police.

Meanwhile, crackdown started on those spreading rumors of constable recruitment exam papers being leaked on social media since Thursday night.

The Police Recruitment Board has lodged an FIR in Hussainganj police station in Lucknow against those who broadcast such messages on Telegram channel.

Former Samajwadi Party Minister Yassar Shah has also been accused of making false and derogatory posts on Twitter regarding recruitment.

Earlier in February last the examination was postponed after the question paper leak.

The examination was conducted at 81 centers in Lucknow. For this, 39062 candidates were registered, out of which 10947 candidates did not appear for the exam.

28115 candidates took the exam in the first shift at 81 centres. During this time, the administration seems to be fully active in completing the examination.

UP DGP Prashant Kumar himself reached the Government Girls Inter College in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow to take stock of the preparations for the examination and security.

The DGP, who took stock of the centre, said that the entire UP Police is busy in conducting the recruitment examination safely. If any officer or employee of any department is involved in examination irregularities, strict action will be taken against him.

All the agencies including STF and Intelligence are busy in conducting the examination safely. Strict action is being taken by registering FIR against those spreading rumors regarding paper leak. There is no information of any kind of disturbance from anywhere.

The examination is being conducted in both shifts for 5 days from today. In different districts including Lucknow.

No candidate was allowed to enter the examination center without e-KYC and biometric verification.

UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Chairman DG Rajeev Krishna said that the recruitment examination passed off peacefully on the first day on Friday.

In this examination, 48,17,441 candidates have applied for the recruitment examination and the written examination will be held at 1174 centers in 67 districts. Around 9.50 lakh candidates will appear in the examination every day.

The exams will be held for 2 hours. Five minutes extra will also be given.

Around 2300 magistrates and 25,000 policemen have been deployed at the examination centres. More than 6.50 lakh candidates will come from other states.