Police decline permission for sit-in against Atiq killing

Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza and his supporters were not permitted to hold a sit-in at Islamia Maidan on Wednesday to protest against the killing of Mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj on Saturday.

The police did not allow Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan to reach the protest site. The maulana and all the IMC office bearers were present at the residence of Nadeem Khan, former district president of IMC, at some distance from the picket site.

But the police did not allow them to come out of the house and put barricade to restrict them from going near the protest site.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan had announced a sit-in protest from 12 noon on Wednesday at Islamia Maidan.

Earlier, the police had also given notices to four office bearers of the IMC saying that no dharna can happen without permission citing high alert, election code of conduct and Covid protocol in the state.

Maulana Tauqeer on Tuesday had strongly condemned the UP government for the killing of Atiq and Ashraf.

The maulana said he does not know Atiq and Ashraf personally, but he definitely knows that Shaista is being shown absconding by the media and police is actively searching her which is wrong. After the death of a person, women in Muslim religion do not go to the cemetery, but stay in seclusion for about four months.

“Shaista and Ashraf’s wife Zainab will also be in Idat (seclusion). Even if the police catch them, let them stay where they are,” he demanded.