  Police cracks IED blast case, two hybrid terrorists arrested

Police cracks IED blast case, two hybrid terrorists arrested

The police have also recovered two remote-controlled IEDs and detonators from their possession.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | November 7, 2022 4:23 pm

IED Explosive

Representational photo: iStock

The police on Monday cracked the recent IED blast incident in north Kashmir’s Bandipora and arrested two hybrid terrorists involved in planting the improvised explosive device (IED) on the strategic highway that is used by Army and security force convoys.

“Sopore Police has cracked the recent IED blast incident at Kenusa Bandipora. 02 hybrid terrorists namely Irshad Ganaie @ Shahid & Waseem Raja of Kenusa Bandipora arrested. 02 remote controlled IEDs with detonators recovered,” Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

He said a case has been registered and the investigation is going on.

The terrorists had planted an IED, weighing around 18 kg and fitted with two gas cylinders, in Kenusa-Astango area of the north Kashmir district of Bandipora on 15 October. The explosive device was detected and destroyed by the security forces, averting a major tragedy.

