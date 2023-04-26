Yogi pays pays tributes to soldiers martyred in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths of 10 soldiers who were killed in the IED blast by Naxalites in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister wrote: “A humble tribute to the brave sons of Mother India who were martyred in the line of duty in Chhattisgarh. My thoughts are with the bereaved family. During this difficult time, we stand with all the families. May God grant the departed souls a place at his holy feet and strength to the family members to bear this sorrow.”

During a search operation in Dantewada, 10 District Reserve Guard personnel were killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites. A local citizen also died in this attack. There is tremendous anger against the Naxalites across the country after the attack.