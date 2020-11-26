Tension mounted outside the residence of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah at Bathindi in the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday where police averted a clash between activists of BJP’s youth wing BJYM and National Conference.

BJYM activists marched towards the residence of Abdullah and shouted slogans against him. Within minutes NC activists and local residents gathered there and came face to face shouting slogans against each other.

Police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the unruly groups.

The incident has come a day after Abdullah was listed as encroacher on state land in Sunjwan (Bathindi).

A police spokesman said that the situation was defused by holding a meeting with residents of Bathindi.

“in view of security situation at Bhatindi a special meeting with residents of Bhatindi area has been convened by DIG Jammu, SSP Jammu and other field officers. Detailed interactions with the inhabitants of area of Bathindi has been done. The grievances of all the prominent citizens of the area were listened and all the issues were addressed on spot. The situation is normal in the area. People are requested not to believe in rumours and manipulations of vested interests”, the police said.

Residents of the area questioned as to how the BJYM activists were allowed to reach the place and trigger tension.