PM’s roadshow in Varanasi will be historic, will set a new trend : BJP

People of Varanasi are all set to give a spectacular welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he holds his roadshow on May 13, a day ahead of filing his nomination for the third time.

The PM will file his nominations on May 14.

A total of 251 ‘damru’ (small two-headed drum) players, as many conch players and ‘batuks’ (vedic students) each will be the star attraction of the roadshow.

Advertisement

In Indian culture, certain numbers like 51, 101, 251, 501 are often considered auspicious and culturally significant,

The PM will be given a grand welcome from Godaulia intersection to Vishwanath Dham with the sound of drums and blowing of conch shells. Not only this, a glimpse of Mini India will be visible on the road show — from Malviya statue in Lanka to Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

BJP sources here on Thursday said the party has left no stone unturned to make the roadshow grand.

BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal also reviewed the preparations in the meeting of senior officials associated with the arrangements of the road show at the election office, Mahmoorganj here on Wednesday.

Bansal told reporters that the historic road show of Prime Minister Modi in Kashi will set a new trend. A total 11 points have been chosen from Malviya Statue to Kashi Vishwanath Dham on the road show and the responsibilities have been handed over to public representatives and senior BJP officials.

In these points, people from different communities including Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Maheshwari, Marwari, Tamil and Punjabi will welcome the Prime Minister in their traditional costumes. Bansal said that flowers will be showered at these points and drums will be played.

He said the people of Kashi will welcome Prime Minister Modi with Shehnai, ‘Shankhnaad’ and ‘Damru Dal’. Along with this, there will be cultural programmes at various places where artistes from Varanasi, folk dances and songs and chanting of Vedic mantras will be performed.

BJP sources said people of Muslim community are also coming forward to welcome PM Modi. Preparations are being made on their behalf in Madanpura.

Senior BJP officials along with the booth committee were going door to door and giving invitation letters to the people of Kashi to come to the road show.

To check the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show to be held on May 13, officials and members of the Election Management Committee inspected the fixed route late Tuesday night. A group of BJP leaders left for Srikashi Vishwanath Dham on foot from the Malaviya statue in Lanka to check the arrangements and travelled via Assi, Sonarpura, Bengali Tola, Madanpura, Jangambadi, Godaulia, Bansphatak till Vishwanath Corridor.