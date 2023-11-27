PM’s principal secy at Silkyara tunnel site; rescue operation in full swing | 10 points

Uttarakhand (Silkyara) tunnel rescue operation latest update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary Dr PK Mishra Monday arrived at the Silkyara tunnel site to take stock of the rescue operation being carried out to extract 41 construction workers who are trapped inside a 400-meter buffer since November 12 when a portion of it caved in.

Below are the latest updates on Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation:

Mishra spoke to the trapped workers to know how they are doing and also inquired about the food they are being given. Meanwhile, rescue teams have started manual drilling after auger machine broke and it’s parts stuck inside the pipe being pushed through the rubble to extract the trapped workers. The broken parts of the auger machine have been pulled out. The manual drilling is being looked after the Army which was pressed into action on Saturday. On the other hand, vertical drilling is also underway in the hill above the tunnel. So far, 31 meters of the vertical drilling has been completed and remaining work is likely to be completed within 3-4 days. The rescue teams are also believed to be exploring other rescue options and a mini tunnel perpendicular to the collapsed Silkyara tunnel is being planned. They are also trying to reach the trapped workers from the other side of the tunnel but that is a very long process. The American auger machine completed 46.9 meters of the roughly 60 meter stretch before its drilling tool and cutter broke inside the pipe. With manual drilling the safest option, rescuers believe the operation will be completed by Christmas, which is still a month away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also constantly monitoring the situation. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has visited the tunnel several times, has also met the family members of trapped workers and assured them of all the help.

Advertisement