Drama runs high in ‘Anupamaa’ as a moral dilemma makes way

The TV show ‘Anupamaa’ is demanding viewers’ undivided attention as its current plotline gets more intense every passing day. In the recent promo, chaos and drama peak as Anupamaa struggles with a moral dilemma. However, to ensure peace, she issues a public apology for the sake of her daughter.

In yesterday’s episode, stakes elevate as Raahi reprimands Prarthana for covering Gautam’s deeds. Meanwhile, Prem believes that Prarthana’s actions are induced by fear and not rationality. On the other hand, Ansh encourages Prathana to take a stand for herself but matters escalate when Gautam accuses him of deceit. He alleges that Ansh deliberately planned a meeting with Prarthana in a secluded room.

However, Ansh bashes the claims stating he was merely looking for some belongings. Despite the clarification, Gautam stands by his accusations as Ansh feels betrayed by Prarthana’s silence.

Heightening the tension, Moti Baa blames the Shah family for the ongoing issue. Meanwhile, Rahi draws parallels between Prarthana’s predicament and Anupamaa’s past struggles. However, Moti Baa accuses Anupamaa of besmirching the family’s reputation.

In her defence, Anupamaa tries to explain the pressure Prathana faces, but Parag refuses to pay any heed. Conversely, Prem regrets not taking any action in the past and admits his failure to stand by Prathana. Now, he believes she must bear the consequences. Meanwhile, Moti Baa apologizes to Gautam; however, he says that she does not need to apologise on Anupamaa’s behalf.

To ease the situation and suppress the matter, Parag demands that Anupamaa apologize to Gautam. While she initially refuses, Moti Baa and Parag threaten that the wedding will be hurdled if she does not do so. Even though Prem and Rahi defend Anupamaa, she ultimately chooses to apologize to Gautam to save Rahi’s marriage. Ansh follows her lead in order to make peace.

Meanwhile, Gautam dismisses Prarthana’s emotions as mere duty to the family rather than genuine concern for him. He announces that he will never let her leave.