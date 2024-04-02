PM’s NaMo virtual rally on 10 LS seats in UP tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will address the NaMo rally to be held through NaMo app at all the booths of 10 Lok Sabha seats falling under the third phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.

On the occasion, the prime minister will also talk to some booth presidents.

Giving this information, State BJP General Secretary Sanjay Rai pointed out on Tuesday that in the third phase, voting is to be held in Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Aonla, Etah, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad and Mainpuri Lok Sabha seats where polling will be held on May 7.

PM Narendra Modi will connect with the workers through NaMo app at 1 pm at 22,648 booths of all these Lok Sabha seats.

Rai said that the prime minister would address the booth committee members and Panna in-charges in the NaMo rally. Area and district officials will also go to their booths and join this NaMo rally.

He informed that the prime minister himself will talk to some booth presidents and will also get information about the activities of the party.