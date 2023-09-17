PM’s birthday outreach to cover millions of artisans

We have seen them at street corners, market pavements and under thatched huts, sweating to make, repair and give new shapes to articles which we need to run our lives smoothly. After our requirements are met, we leave them to their lot, little concerned about their everyday travails.

There are millions of them across the country, representing the true spirit of atmanirbharta (self-reliance). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch on his 73rd birthday on Sunday, the “PM Vishwakarma” scheme which will not only upgrade the artisans’ skills, but transform their lives with easy credits and marketing support. Eighteen traditional crafts have been identified for the scheme.

They are carpenters, blacksmiths, locksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, sculptor-stone breakers, cobblers, masons, barbers, washermen, tailors, garland makers, fishing net makers; basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weavers; boat makers, armourers, hammer and took-kit makers and doll amd toy makers.

They will get recognition of their crafts and skills through free registration through Common Services Centres (CSCs) using biometric based PM Vishwakarma portal. They will also get PM Vishwakarma certificates and ID cards. To convey the Government’s due regard, and society’s respect for their age-old crafts, the Prime Minister will launch the scheme at the India International Convention and Expo Centre, the Capital’s most stylish and largest convention centre that he will be inaugurating at Dwarka on Sunday morning. Mr Modi has described the traditional artisans as Vishwakarmas.

The day they come under the sunshine of national recognition is none other than the Vishwakarma Jayanti, which marks the birthday and life of the divine maker of the universe. The Prime Minister’s concern for them is not for just upgrading their skills to the 21st century level; he has a vision to improve the scale and reach of their products and services to a level as to integrate them with domestic and global value chains.

PM Vishwakarma will be fully funded by the Union Government. An outlay of Rs 13,000 crore has been provided for it. They will be imparted skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training. Besides, they will get a toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000; collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of just five per cent. Incentives will be given for digital transactions and marketing.

The social recognition and financial support will not only encourage the artisans to continue with their family crafts in the “Guru-Shishya” tradition, and contribute to sources of traditional self employment opportunities, but even create with their hands and tools products which can be subjects of marvel and adoration.

The Prime Minister’s interaction with officials and various Ministries showed that a system can be created for the artisans’ digital empowerment and brand promotion. Mr Modi wants the Vishwakarmas to become entrepreneurs. They need to be assured of raw materials, wherever needed, and facilities can be given to take the products to the market, he has told the officials.