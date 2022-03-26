PM welcomes WHO-Ayush Ministry agreement on global centre for traditional medicine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed India’s happiness over being chosen as the home of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.

He hoped the centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging India’s rich traditional practices for global good.

The Ayush Ministry and the WHO have signed the host country agreement for the centre.

Replying to the tweets of the Ayush Ministry and the WHO in this regard, the PM said; “India is honoured to be home to a state-of-the-art @WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. This Centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good.

Traditional medicines and wellness practices from India are very popular globally. This @WHO Centre will go a long way in enhancing wellness in our society,” he said.