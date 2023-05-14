Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the National Gallery of Modern Art here to view the exhibition ‘Jana Shakti: A Collective Power’. The exhibition has been organised to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister’s popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

The exhibition celebrates the artistic diversity of India and is inspired by the themes highlighted in Mann ki Baat. The Prime Minister was taken on a special walkthrough of the exhibition where the artists got an opportunity to explain their artworks and the themes of Mann Ki Baat that inspired their artworks. Prime Minister Modi also viewed the immersive projection show of the Jana Shakti exhibition at the historic dome of the Jaipur house.

After viewing the artworks, the Prime Minister signed the Jana Shakti Exhibition catalogue and penned down the message, “Mann Mandir Ki Yatra Sukhad ho..” The catalogue has also been pre-signed by the 13 artists. Thirteen renowned modern and contemporary artists have utilised various mediums to express themselves and present an artistic representation of the Prime Minister’s message on twelve themes.

Each theme is related to topics such as Water Conservation, Nari Shakti, Awareness on Covid, Swachh Bharat, Environment & Climate Change, Indian Agriculture, Yoga & Ayurveda, Indian Science & Space, Sport & Fitness, India @ 75 & Amrit Kaal, Celebrating North-East India and India & the World. The artists whose artworks are on display in the exhibition include Madhavi Parekh, Manu Parekh, Atul Dodiya, Riyas Komu, GR Iranna, Ashim Purkayastha, Jiten Thukral & Sumir Tagra, Paresh Maity, Pratul Dash, Jagannath Panda, Manjunath Kamath, and Vibha Galhotra. Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture; Kiran Nadar, Founder, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and Dr. Alka Pande, Curator of the exhibition were also present on the occasion along with other officials and staff of the Ministry of Culture and National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. After the visit, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Visited Jana Shakti at National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi. This is an exhibition of wonderful works of art based on some of the themes in the Mann Ki Baat episodes. I compliment all the artists who have enriched the exhibition with their creativity.”

Here are some more glimpses from Jana Shakti exhibition at @ngma_delhi. pic.twitter.com/Cz9WmOuLK0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2023

The Prime Minister also shared glimpses of visit to the exhibition.

“Here are some more glimpses from the Jana Shakti exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi,” Modi said in another tweet.