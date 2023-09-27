“PM trusts ED, CBI…more than he trusts his party’s frontal organisation”: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly misusing government agencies like ED, CBI and IT and said that he trusts these departments more than BJP’s frontal organisations.

“A day before yesterday PM Modi came (to Rajasthan) and saw that they’ll lose there. PM Modi trusts ED, CBI and Income Tax more than he trusts his party’s frontal organisation. This (ED) is the army deployed by BJP,” said Pramod Tiwari.

Tiwari’s Jibe on PM came in response to the ED raids at the residence of Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav on Tuesday afternoon.

ED conducted searches at the residence of Rajasthan’s second-ranking cabinet member, Rajender Yadav, who oversees the portfolios of Higher Education, Planning, State Motor Garage, Home, and Justice in the state government. Yadav is an MLA from Kotputli town in Jaipur.

Tiwari also raised the issue of increasing the term of Enforcement Directorate Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, whose many extensions created a controversy for the Union government.

“Tenure of ED director has been increased three times, only after Supreme Court’s intervention he was relived, all this is happing just to create fear among people ahead of elections,” added Tiwari.

The tenure of Mishra was extended for the first 3 years, which had to be removed on the orders of the Supreme Court.