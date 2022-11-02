PM to launch new Complaint Management System portal of CVC

Marking Vigilance Awareness Week of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on 3 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday.

On the occasion, Prime Minister will launch the new Complaint Management System portal of the CVC.

The portal is envisioned to provide end to end information to the citizens through regular updates on the status of their complaints.

He will also release a series of pictorial booklets on “Ethics and Good Practices”; Compilation of best practices on “Preventive Vigilance” and Special issue “VIGEYE-VANI” on public procurement.

CVC observes Vigilance Awareness Week every year to bring together all stakeholders in spreading the message of integrity in all spheres of life.

This year, it is being observed from 31 October to 6 November with the following theme “Corruption free India for a developed nation”.

Prime Minister will also award prizes to five students who wrote best essays during a nationwide essay competition conducted by CVC on the above theme of Vigilance Awareness Week.