PM to launch initiative to conserve water on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme marking the launch of ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative’ at Surat in Gujarat through video conferencing on Friday.

In furtherance to the PM’s vision of water security, the initiative seeks to conserve water with strong emphasis on community partnership and ownership and is driven by a whole of society and government approach.

Building on the success of the Jal Sanchay initiative led by the Government of Gujarat, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the state government, is launching the “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari” initiative in Gujarat.

The Government of Gujarat has endeavoured to mobilize citizens, local bodies, industries and other stakeholders to ensure a water secure future.

Under this programme, about 24,800 rainwater harvesting structures across the state are being constructed with community partnership. These recharge structures will be instrumental in enhancing rainwater harvesting and ensuring long-term water sustainability