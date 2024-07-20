PM to inaugurate World Heritage meet on Sunday

The 46th World Heritage Committee Meeting beginning in New Delhi on Sunday will showcase India’s diverse and unique cultural and natural heritage to the world, taking the country’s cultural glory to new heights, according to Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The meeting, hosted by India for the first time, is scheduled to conclude on 31 July. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi tomorrow.

The inaugural ceremony will also be graced by Madam Audrey Azoulay, Director General, UNESCO and other senior officers from the UNESCO World Heritage Secretariat along with other high-level dignitaries like Culture Ministers, Ambassadors, and domain experts from various countries.

Mr Shekhawat highlighted that this is the first mega event to be hosted by India in the third term of Prime Minister Modi. He applauded the Culture Ministry for organizing this meeting with a whole-of-government approach within a short span of 40 days.

“The international meeting of this scale will further strengthen India’s soft power in the world and provide an opportunity for global audience and outreach,” he added.

Highlighting the logo of the 46th World Heritage Committee meeting, the minister said it is inspired by the World Heritage Site of Hampi.

The 46th World Heritage Committee meeting is being organized by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. It will bring together delegates from across the globe to discuss and collaborate on preserving our shared cultural, natural and mixed heritage. It is a significant step towards India’s ever-increasing stature in fostering global cooperation and ensuring the protection of World Heritage properties.