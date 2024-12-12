PM to inaugurate Rs 7,000-crore projects for Mahakumbh in Prayagraj tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore here on Friday for the 45-day Mahakumbh, to be held from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

During his four-hour stay at Mahakumbh Nagar, a temporary settlement on the sands of Sangam, the prime minister will pay obeisance to the Ganga and invite people from all over the world to visit this spiritual city.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present during the programme.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the Sangam (confluence of the holy river with the Yamuna along with the mythical Saraswati) and other places on the PM’s itinerary.

According to officials here, the prime minister will start his visit with Ganga Puja. He will land at the Bamrauli Airport at around 11:25 am by a special plane from where he will head straight to Arail by helicopter. From Arail, he will board the Nishadraj Cruise for Kila Ghat. Thereafter, the PM will arrive at Sangam Nose to perform Ganga puja and interact with saints.

Later, he will visit Saraswati Kupa, Akshayavat, and Bade Hanuman Temple.

According to some reports, the PM could take bath in the Sangam, but it was not officially confirmed.

After Ganga puja, Mr Modi will address a gathering at the pandal set up at Sangam Nose after inaugurating about six hundred projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore.

Officials said the PM would virtually inaugurate the ghat built in Shringverpur Dham, Nishadraj Park, and the statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj embracing each other. Besides, he will lay the foundation stone for the Ganga River Front and a museum to be built in Shringverpur.

Mr Modi will interact with the shrimahants and mahamandaleshwars of the akharas on the Mahakumbh. Around 26 representatives of 13 akharas will be present at the meeting with him. Two officials from each akhara have been selected to hold talks with the PM.

Apart from the akharas, saints of Acharyawada, Dandiwara, and Khak Chowk will also be present at the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi will be welcomed with 4,000 quintals of flowers. As many as 15 varieties of roses have been ordered for the occasion. Flowers of 32 species from Karnataka, West Bengal, and Delhi along with exotic flowers will render the atmosphere aromatic. Besides, two varieties of marigold followers have arrived from Kolkata. Lily and orchid flowers have also been ordered. Not only this, many foreign species of flowers are also included.