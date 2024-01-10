PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival at Nashik on 12 Jan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Maharashtra on 12 January and address youth of the nation.

This year, the National Youth Day is being celebrated by all field organisations of the Department of Youth Affairs in districts pan-India in collaboration with multiple government departments.

MY Bharat volunteers throughout the country, with support from National Service Scheme (NSS) units, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and many educational institutions will coordinate to carry out activities to volunteer for India.

Youth clubs will also bring their vibrant energy to the celebration, ensuring a truly inclusive atmosphere. More than 88,000 volunteers will participate in the campaign.

The volunteers are registered for these events through MY Bharat digital platform https://mybharat.gov.in. Road safety awareness events will be conducted at major cities and 750 districts headquarters of the country on 12th January.

Trained road safety volunteers will be flagged off by Central and state ministers, local MPs or MLAs marking a commitment to building a safer tomorrow through an intensive campaign. These volunteers will be deployed to assist in handling traffic in traffic-choke points and also conduct road safety awareness activities.

The volunteers will also be visiting Anganwadi centres for story telling sessions for children and will be conducting information dissemination about government schemes.

The 12th of January, 2024 marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, and is celebrated as National Youth Day. The Department of Youth Affairs is gearing up for the National Youth Day, with a unique and expansive approach designed to engage and empower every corner of the country’s young demographic.

Across 763 districts of the country, a district-level mega programme on the National Youth Day, 2024 will begin with a reverent floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda.

A cultural programme showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of the districts and talents of the youth with the participation of winners of Yuva Utsav, as well as teams/individuals from the host institutions shall also be presented at the end of the programme.

The partner ministries and their district level offices will set-up stalls with various exhibitions/activities/enrolment/awareness drives on 12th January alongside the mega programme at the venue focusing on Traffic Awareness, Nutrition & Diet, Products of KVIC startups, PMEGP beneficiaries etc.

All events are being created at district level on the digital MY Bharat platform so as to improve youth outreach. Such event generation ensures that each district’s unique character and youth aspirations are reflected in the outdoor activities.

Youth across India can indicate interest in participating in activities nearest to them. They can also upload photos and media of their participation on the MY Bharat platform.